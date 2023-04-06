Bank of America Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.70 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

