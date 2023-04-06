AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg Sells 15,002 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

