KeyCorp Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.