Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of -112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.