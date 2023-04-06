Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a PE ratio of -112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.