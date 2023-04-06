Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.38.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

WMT stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $403.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

