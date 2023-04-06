IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.