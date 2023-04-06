ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of ONON opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

