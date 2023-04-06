ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.02.
ON Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of ONON opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $33.20.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
