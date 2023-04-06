Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.