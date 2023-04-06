TD Cowen Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

