Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 1.6 %

Livent stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Livent by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 980,417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 386,876 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Livent by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Livent by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.