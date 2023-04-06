Piper Sandler Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $111.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

