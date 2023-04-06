State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

STT opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.