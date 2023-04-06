Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Nihon M&A Center Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NHMAF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

