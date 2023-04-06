UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $630.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $615.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.23 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.01. The company has a market capitalization of $475.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

