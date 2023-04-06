Head-To-Head Survey: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) versus MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.39 $210,000.00 N/A N/A MoneyGram International $1.31 billion 0.78 $34.20 million $0.34 31.12

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuoteMedia and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.35, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.76% -35.74% 7.74% MoneyGram International 2.61% -22.59% 0.89%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats MoneyGram International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that offers publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line consists of Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

