Reviewing Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atos 4 5 0 0 1.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eisai and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atos has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 745.21%. Given Atos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atos is more favorable than Eisai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 Atos $11.95 billion 0.12 -$1.07 billion N/A N/A

Eisai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atos.

Summary

Eisai beats Atos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

(Get Rating)

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atos

(Get Rating)

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

