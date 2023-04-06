Analyzing Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Carso pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.11% 11.82% 5.53% Grupo Carso 10.70% 15.47% 8.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.13 billion N/A $674.85 million $6.10 7.64 Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.18 $961.70 million $0.86 11.06

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Grupo Carso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Carso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery. Hitachi Construction Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Grupo Carso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 3 0 0 2.00 Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.