Analyzing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 917.13 -$107.76 million ($0.84) -0.89 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 171.03 -$107.49 million ($3.32) -4.85

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vaxart has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vaxart and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 538.27%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 130.56%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart N/A -79.47% -60.62% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -3,436.51% -40.90% -36.75%

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection. It is developing prophylactic vaccine candidates that target a range of infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

