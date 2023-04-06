Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) & ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Head-To-Head Survey

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and ECMOHO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.00 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.01

ECMOHO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, meaning that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Onion Global and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onion Global and ECMOHO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onion Global beats ECMOHO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

