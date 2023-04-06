Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of TLO stock opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

