United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given New GBX 1,125 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,125 ($13.97) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

