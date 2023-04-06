Desjardins Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

