City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. City Office REIT has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 470.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

