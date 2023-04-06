TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.82.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
