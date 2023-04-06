TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

