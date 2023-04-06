PDD (PDD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2023 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $95.00.

3/2/2023 – PDD was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

PDD Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $244,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

