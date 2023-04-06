PDD (PDD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/29/2023 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $95.00.
- 3/2/2023 – PDD was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.
PDD Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PDD opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD
PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDD (PDD)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.