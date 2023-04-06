NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

