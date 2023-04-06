New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of NEWR opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $21,225,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

