IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

