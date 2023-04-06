Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at TD Securities

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Talon Metals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
About Talon Metals
