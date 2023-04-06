Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.2 %

OTC:LITOF opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

