Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.52.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,970,038. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

