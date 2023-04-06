The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $97.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

