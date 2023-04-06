The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $97.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.