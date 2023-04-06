HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA stock opened at $271.31 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.95 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

