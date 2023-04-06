Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.