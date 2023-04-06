Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.