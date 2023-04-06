Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,825 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($34.15) to GBX 2,825 ($35.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.74) to GBX 3,400 ($42.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

