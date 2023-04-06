Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.