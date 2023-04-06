Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 968.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

