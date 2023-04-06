Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.