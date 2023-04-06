TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TAC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $138,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.9% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

