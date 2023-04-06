TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TAC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.