Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.