StockNews.com Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

