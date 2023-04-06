Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

