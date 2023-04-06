Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
