The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $30.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after buying an additional 587,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.