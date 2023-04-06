Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.
CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
