Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CME opened at $195.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.87. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.