6,473 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

