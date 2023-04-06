3,570 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $74.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.