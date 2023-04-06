Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,700 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.