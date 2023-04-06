Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,480 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Integrity Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 262,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

