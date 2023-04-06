Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

