Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,125 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

